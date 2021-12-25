The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has charged Nigerians and clearing agents operating in the nation’s seaports to remain hopeful amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.

This was disclosed by the National President of the association, Chief Tochukwu Ezisi, in his Christmas message to Nigerians and clearing agents to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to Ezisi in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the association’s secretary general, Dipo Olayoku, Nigerians should be grateful to God Almighty for the grace to be alive to witness this season of joy inspite of the various challenges confronting Nigeria in particular and the world at large.

He, however, made reference to the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant economic upheavals ravaging the world and the problem of insecurity across the country as issues capable of testing the faith of even the saints.

He assured the people that for the reason of the season, Nigerians should remain hopeful that tomorrow will be better.

According to him, the problems of banditry, kidnapping, armed robberies, ethnic clashes and aimless killings being witnessed in the country are symptoms of dislocated priorities, saying that Nigerians should not allow these to dampen their hope for a brighter tomorrow.

He said, “I felicitates with stakeholders in the total logistics chain management industry, including Media Practitioners and, indecd, the generality of Nigerians on this year’s Christmas and the approaching new year.

“On behalf of the Founder, Dr. Boniface Okcchukwu Anicbonam, the Board of Trustees, and the entire members of the Association, I congratulate Nigerians for weathering the storm of the recent past to witness the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ and the new year, 2022.”

He further reiterated that the birth of the Messiah is a testimony that God’s love for us is limitless and because of the coming of the Saviour, the people of Nigeria should have hope for a rebirth in all areas of human endeavours. In his words” the good Lord of hosts is capable of turning the adversities of today to celebrations tomorrow”, urging Nigerians to be joyful for the Messiah is still alive.

The NAGAFF National President, however, urged Nigerians to celebrate the Christmas with moderation and not forget the spirit of sharing, which is the true meaning of love as manifested by God who sent His only begotten Son to come and redeem the world.

Chief Ezisi advised Nigerians to move closer to God and eschew all forms of wrongdoings which the Holy Bible describes as a “reproach to the nation”. He called on the people of this great country to rededicate themselves to the service of Nigeria, for a better country.