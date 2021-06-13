Rivers and Delta state have emerged champions of the maiden edition of Hon Famous Daunemigha U21 South South Boys and Girls Beach Volleyball Championship.

The 1st ever Hon Famous Daunemigha Beach Volleyball Championship was held at West Itam Sports Centre in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Saturday.

Rivers state beat Trailblazers 2-0 (21-15, 21-8) to win the U21 girls category while Delta state defeated Cobra 2-0 (21-18, 21-18) to win the U21 boys category.

The captain of Rivers State Girls team, Blessing Kingsley told journalist that winning gold medal at the championship will spur her to put more effort in beach volleyball.

Kingsley commended the orgainsers of the championship for organising such magnitude of championship in the South South appealing Hon Famous Daunemigha to continue sponsoring the championship yearly.

She said, “This is my first time of playing on a beach volleyball court and I give God the glory for making me win my first beach volleyball Gold medal. I want to appreciate my coach for encouraging me to venture into beach volleyball and this medal will make me put more effort in the sport.

“I want to say a big thank you to the orgainsers of this successful championship; everyone is very excited because it has been a long time we witnessed this magnitude of championship”

Meanwhile, the sponsor of the U21 Beach Volleyball Championship, Hon Famous Daunemigha assured athletes and coaches of regular championship in the South South region.

Hon Daunemigha said he is impressed by the turnout of the athletes and spectators adding that sports can be used as a means to curb social vices in the society.

BY Spikers finished third in the U21 Girls event while promising Team Williams placed third position in the U21 boy’s event at the just Hon Famous Daunemigha U21 South South Boys and Girls Beach Volleyball Championship.