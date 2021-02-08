STORIES BY OLUSHOLA BELLO Lagos

It was a bad week for investors in the equities market as investment loss worth N368 billion was recorded in the five trading days last week. Accordingly, the All-Share Index shed 703.57 points or 1.66 per cent W-o-W to close at 41,709.09 points. Also, market capitalisation fell by N368 billion to N21.819 trillion, which was a reflection of the bear dominance throughout last week. Capital market analysts noted that bearish sentiments dominated the local bourse last week, as concerns about the uptick in yields in the FI market made investors sell down their portfolio. Notably, the local bourse recorded losses in all of the trading sessions of the week. Similarly, sectoral performance was largely bearish.

The NSE Insurance sub-sector led the bottom losers as its index fell by 6.01 per cent to 231.14 points. Also, the NSE Consumer Goods index, NSE Industrial index, NSE Banking index and the NSE Oil & Gas index moderated by 3.22 per cent, 2.28 per cent, 2.07 per cent and 0.16 per cent to 593.91 points, 414.39 points, 2,038.22 points, and 253.91 points respectively. Market breadth for the week was negative as 22 equities appreciated in price, 60 equities depreciated in price, while 80 equities remained unchanged. McNichols led the gainers table by 43.14 per cent to close at 73 kobo, per share. Jaiz Bank followed with a gain of 10.77 per cent to close at 72 kobo, while Eterna went up by 10.58 per cent to close to N5.75, per share. On the other side, Linkage Assurance led the decliners ta

ble by 33.33 per cent to close at 60 kobo, per share. Japaul Gold & Ventures followed with a loss of 17.58 per cent to close at 75 kobo and AIICO Insurance declined by 13.57 per cent to close at N1.21, per share. Overall, a total turnover 2.767 billion shares worth N29.685 billion in 31,380 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.570 billion shares valued at N27.884 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 31,466 deals. In the new week, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited expected; “the local equities market to further trade southwards as investors stay on the sidelines in anticipation of the audited full year 2020 financial results and the announcements