By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

It amuses me each time I discover that Nigerian leaders have lost touch with the reality and want to portray the government-citizen relations as though it was normal when in truth, the normalcy is deluded.

We are in a country of people living in denial and cosmetic conditions. What other evidence do you need to realise that the government is operating on fake realities! The margin between different rates for Naira to USD is unimaginable, the Nigerian government parades an official rate that is not realistic in the market, while the market forces determine the realistic rate, which is not recognised by the government. Anyone who dares to reveal the market value of naira to the public is seen as an enemy of the country, yet we all trade at humungous black market’ rates, why are we living in denial?

The above reality crept to my mind when the leader of the southwest caucus in the House of Representatives, Olufemi Fakeye, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) urged the government to tax artisans, to shore up the revenue base of the government and finance the proposed 2022 budget.

Yes! You are as surprised as I am. The finance act 2020 exempt small companies with an annual turnover of not more than N25 million from paying company income tax (CIT), but shamelessly, the member representing Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila federal constituency of Osun state, canvassed for a position which is against recent legislation passed by the same House.

Fakeye, while contributing to the 2022 budget debate during the plenary session, said this will enable the federal government to boost its revenue generation.

“I pay attention to revenue shortfall for the government and I begin to ask myself and I recall when I was young, everybody pays taxes. Whether you are a farmer, your daddy was a carpenter, whatever he did for a living, he paid tax.

“Now we have tended to forgive everybody their taxation except those who have an income where the tax is taken out of your income and the rest paid to you.

“I think our tax reform should be such that every Nigerian has a chance to contribute. Go out there and talk to 80 percent or 90 percent of the people of Nigeria, a lot of them that are self-employed; they don’t pay tax anymore

“So when we hear FIRS or tax organisations, even the tax joint board widening the tax net; why do they shy away from finding a way to make people pay — whether you are a carpenter, you are a taxi driver, you are selling rice in the market — these people make a lot of money but they don’t get to pay nothing. So I think that is an area I would like to see revenue-boosting.”

May I remind Mr Fakeye that already being a Nigerian at this time is enough stress not to talk about being an artisan in Nigeria. I also wish to emphasise that there are different forms of taxation and if Fakeye consults tax experts, he will be well informed about the various indirect taxation Nigerians are subjected to. The huge electricity tariff, stamp duty, and other bank charges as well as overpriced GSM charge is enough taxation.

However important it is to pay tax as a good citizen, the lawmaker has refused to acknowledge that every Nigerian provides for itself almost everything government should provide and every family and community performs the function of a local government. An average artisan who uses power has a power generating set and cannot at any time rely on a regular power supply for production. The same situation applies to security, road networks, water supply, and health facility as Nigerians cannot boast of getting satisfactory services from the government in any sector.