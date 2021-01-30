BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State Council, Comrade Victoria Asher is dead.

Comrade Asher died today, January 30th at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi following complications from Cesarian Section (CS) where she was delivered of twins on Saturday 23 January 2021.

Recalled that Comrade Asher who, until her demise, was a deputy Editor News at Radio Benue assumed office as NUJ Chairman in December 2018 after her Colleague David Ukuma, also a staff of Radio Benue, died bare two months after he was sworn in as NUJ Chairman on July 3rd 2018.

A Statement by the council secretary, Moses Akarhan, stated that a notice for an emergency meeting will be communicated to members in due course.

Meanwhile Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has expreesed shocked and deep saddness over the sad incidence

According to Governor Ortom, the demise of Mrs Asher is a painful loss not only to the media community but also to the entire state.

The Governor who spoke through the Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase described the late NUJ Chairman as a hardworking woman who was relating well with others and stood for excellence in the pen profession.

Governor Ortom stated that the Government and people of Benue will miss Mrs Asher and her contributions to the state in her chosen profession of journalism.

He as well prayed to God to grant her eternal rest and give the husband and entire family as well as colleagues, particularly the Benue State Council of NUJ, the strength to bear the irreparable loss.