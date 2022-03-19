Deputy governor of Benue State, Benson Abounu, yesterday formally joined the governorship election in the state as he purchased his expression of interest and nomination forms.

He purchased the forms yesterday at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen after he secured the forms, he said he was in the best position to succeed the governor, noting that he had a good relationship with Governor Samuel Ortom.

“Between me and my governor, in nearly seven years, we have not had one single quarrel. My governor understands me and I understand him. We are together in virtually everything we do. He trusts me so much to the extent that he sends me on errand to the Governors’ Forum meeting, to the National Economic Council meeting, to even the Council of States that is presided over by the president himself, I represent him there.

“Other governors hardly even recognize their own deputy governors or even put them forward to carry out those assignments,” he said.

On security, the deputy governor said besides Benue, the entire country was in a terrible state of insecurity. He said he had learnt so much from the governor who had taken on the agents of insecurity in the state.

On his plans for the state, he said, “I am going to transform the agricultural business of Benue State. I will be setting up what is called Produce Stock Exchange just the same manner that you have the Nigerian Stock Exchange and it works this way.”

Meanwhile, a House of Representatives aspirant for Etsako West Federal Constituency, Engr. Mike Ikerodah, has said the crisis rocking the PDP in Edo State would soon end.

Ikerodah, who said he had everything it takes to get the ticket, said, “This is not the first time we have crisis like this. We’ve had crises in the other states and we have a credible resolution mechanism within the PDP as a political party. I’m confident without any reasonable doubt that the crisis will be laid to rest.”