BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Twenty Persons have so far been Confirmed dead from the outbreak of cholera Virus in Benue state.

This is even as the State Director for Public Health Dr Terna Kur in a telephone interview disclosed that over Two Hundred cases new have been confirmed in Four Local Governments Areas across the State.

He named the Local Governments to include Guma, Agatu, Gwer- west and Makurdi.

Leader of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, (NCDC) National Rapid Response team working in Benue state, Doctor Ikechukwu Oradu who also confirmed this during his visited the Deputy Governor Engr. Benson Abounu at the Government House in Makurdi said investigations revealed that the affected communities lacked portable water and were drinking directly from the river.

Dr Oradu appealed for the drilling of boreholes and public toilets for the communities to stop open defecation as well as the provision of Rapid Diagnostic kits for testing of cholera in the state.

Responding, the State Deputy Governor Engr Abounu said the ministry of health and human services has treated the first batch of those affected since the outbreak to stem the surge in mortality rate.

Abounu however said that approval has been given for the construction of a world standard testing laboratory for Lassa fever, COVID-19 and other infectious disesases in the state.