The National Union Coalition of Aggrieved Pensioners in Benue State has threatened to engage in massive protests that will shut down the state if the state government fails to address the plight of its members.

This came as the chairman of the union, Comrade Akosu Orban, said out of the 33 months arrears owed pensioners in the state, only six months was inherited from the previous administration.

The pensioners who were reacting to a recent press statement by the state government in respect of their protest which took place on October 6, 2021 said the union had lost more than 500 members in the last few months due to non-availability of funds to access medication among others.

They urged the state government to order the payment of their outstanding pension and gratuity arrears to avoid embarrassment.

Reacting, Governor Samuel Ortom through his acting chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, said his government had an agreement with the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensions who are also part of the monthly Local Government Joint Account and had been releasing N700 million to pensioners in the state monthly.

“Out of this amount, N300 million is being paid to local government pensioners and the sum of N400 million to state pensioners,” he said.

However, the union in the statement said they wondered how N700 million would be released by the state government monthly as claimed by the governor, yet the number of months owed them keeps rising and asked the government to probe the channel through which the money is released, saying it does not get to them.

“It is sad to note that our members are dying on a daily basis as most of us are on special diet and drugs but cannot even afford a maintenance ration.

“Some of us have become beggars, scavengers, refugees, fugitives and destitute. If this inhumanity to man meted to us persists, we may be forced or tempted to use our numerical strength and adopt a different strategy to our problem,” the union said.