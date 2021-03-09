BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Hon. Ngunan Adingi has said that the state has taken delivery of 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Commissioner disclosed this in Màkurdi while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting, held at Government House.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that the state action committee on COVID-19 would soon meet to decide on when the vaccination would begin.

“we just received 50,000 doses of vaccine for the state, the committee on COVID-19 would meet to decide on when the vaccination would begin.

“The administration of the vaccine is voluntarily”