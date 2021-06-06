African superstars, Wizkid and Burnaboy have bagged nominations in the Best International Act category of BET 2021 Awards. Diamond Platinumz from Tanzania makes the third African nomination. Wizkid and Burnaboy from Nigeria stands a better chance to win the award having done so before.

According to the organisers, this year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, and sports. The BET Awards 2021 will air live Monday, June 28 on BET Africa, DStv channel 122.

The BET Awards seen as culture’s biggest night continues its reign in its 21st year as the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, while elevating the culture as a driving force for social change.

“It’s been a thrilling year in music entertainment and we are proud to have this opportunity to showcase a diverse and cultural rich list of international nominees that includes African artists and including Brazil talent for the first time in the Best International Act Category,“ said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & GM ViacomCBS and BET International Peer Lead. “Over the years, the BET Awards have honoured some of the most talented musicians in the International arena. It’s a powerful platform to spotlight and celebrate black excellence on the global stage. Congratulations to all the nominees.”

Other nominees for the Best International

Act include Aya Nakamura ( France ),Emicida ( Brazil ) , Headie One (UK) , Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha ( France).

American rappers, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are also leading the pack with 7 nominations respectively.