The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has taken the delivery of 80 badminton rackets donated by the Nippon Badminton Association (NBA) from the Japan Embassy in Nigeria.The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, while handing over the rackets to the BFN chairman, Francis Obih, at the Badminton Hall of the MKO Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, said the embassy would support Nigeria’s quest to win medals in the badminton events at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I am happy to be at this special occasion, today. This is my first public outing after my arrival in Nigeria over one month now. It’s indeed great to start with a sporting event.

“Of course, most exciting is the fact that Nigeria is participating in the badminton event at the Olympics in the Men’s and Women’s Singles. Our desire is to support Nigeria team going to the Olympic Games in Japan, we will support you in ensuring effective and successful participation in all the Games.

“I am also looking forward to seeing Ms Eniola Bolaji at the World Para Badminton Championship in Japan this October. She has made history as the first Nigerian and African to win a gold medal at the 2021 Spanish Para Badminton International Championship.

BFN caretaker committee chairman, Francis Obih, commended the NBA and Japanese Embassy for their kind gesture, saying the rackets would help the federation’s desire for a successful Tokyo Olympic Games outing.

He added that Dorcas Adesokan (women’s singles) and the duo of Anuoluwapo Opeyemi and Godwin Olofua (men’s double) would be flying the country’s flag at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Today is a very special day to the badminton family in Nigeria. We want to say a big thank you to the Ambassador and the NBA for the generous donation.

“For the first time, Nigeria qualifies for the Olympics in the men’s doubles event and while we make a return in the Olympic Games after 12-years of absence.

“This happens at a time when Japan is rated number one country in badminton in the world, and hosting the Olympics this year. We’re planning to become the second best country in the game after Japan,” he concluded.