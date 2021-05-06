ADVERTISEMENT

BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers said it has concluded plans to launch a continent-wide art competition for talented ball pen artists to submit their exceptional artwork for an opportunity to be named the Art Master of Middle East and Africa.

The BIC Art Master competition was first held in South Africa in 2017 and following its success, it grew to include all of Africa in 2019. In 2021, the competition is expanding to include the Middle East region.

The region is packed with talented people and in its 4th year, the BIC Art Master contest plans to recognise and celebrate these artists. Using only BIC ballpoint pens, entrants have the freedom to express their creativity while playing on this year’s theme, “Enchant Everyday Life”.

The deputy general manager, Lucky Stationery Nigeria Ltd and senior sales manager, West & Central Africa, Guillaume Grouès, said the artists can submit a maximum of three original artworks of what inspires and brings them joy on bicartmaster.com before 31st May 2021.

Grouès said “With our diverse Nigerian culture, we are excited to be launching this year’s edition of the BIC Art Master Competition that acts as a platform to recognize and showcase African talents. The competition was a great success last year and we are already very impressed with the submissions that we’ve seen in the first couple of days since launch.