Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has been ruled out for three months after a successful surgery on his broken cheekbone, dealing a severe blow to Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) campaign plans.

Osimhen who was forced off after 55 minutes of Napoli’s 3-2 loss to Inter Milan on Sunday after clashing heads with Milan’s Skriniar.

A statement from Napoli on Tuesday confirmed that Osimhen will be out from football actions for the next three month.

With this, the striker will miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The statement read, “On Tuesday morning, Victor Osimhen was operated on his cheekbone and eye socket by Gianpaolo Tartaro, who was assisted by Dr Mario Santagata with Dr Raffaele Canonico also present.

“Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation.

“The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days.

“Osimhen is expected to return to action in three months.”

The former Wolfsburg forward has been in blistering form for Italian side Napoli scoring five goals in eleven Serie A games this season.

It should be noted that The 22-year-old has been Nigeria’s first-choice striker since 2019 after the retirement of Odion Ighalo. He has been in good form for the national team scoring four goals in their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying Group C will now likely miss the AFCON in Cameroon which begins on 9 January.

The development is likely to negatively affect the three-time African champions Super Eagles’ chances of winning a fourth African title.