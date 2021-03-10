ADVERTISEMENT

By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Few months after the Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show Season 1 ended, the management of the show has announced they would be launching its magazine at a grandeur event in Abuja.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the creative director, Amb Kingsley Amafibe explained that they are set to unveil the magazine that would highlight what transpired at the first edition of the talent show.

He said a dinner that would see the crémé dela crémé of the society come in the numbers to appreciate what they — the organisers have been able to do.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the project as it is for the development of talent and growth of the Nigerian youths.

Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show debuted on Aug. 21, 2020 and was officially unveiled and declared open by Prince Ned Nwoko and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA.