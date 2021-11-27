Abuja real estate firm, Big Homes has commissioned its new housing project in the Mabushi area of the Federal Capital territory an effort geared towards providing affordable homes for Nigerians.

The developers, however, decried that financing was a major challenge facing developers in the country.

Speaking during the unveiling of Bello’s Court and Zee Project Friday November 26, which had in attendance subscribers, business associates and well-wishers, the managing director of Big Homes, Mr Topsy Essien said the project started less than two years, despite numerous challenges.

Essien added that the firm was happy that they pulled through to have the commissioning.

He also used the occasion of the commissioning to celebrate his birthday, while expressing excitement over the event of the day.

He said, “I want to thank you all for coming out to witness this event. I am very excited about today, which happens to also be my birthday. I am grateful to my team for the support and also our subscribers for believing in us.

“What we are witnessing today is a lot more than we thought it will be. The building we have here is a state-of-the-art project fitted with surveillance cameras, an automated gate, and a biometric entrance. We are unveiling a six-bedroom stand-alone triplex and four-bedroom semi-detached terrace duplex.”

Also speaking, Bertha Kingsley, Big Homes Lead Sales Broker said; “We are happy about the unveiling of our projects today. What we have here is The Bello’s Court and Zee Project. Big Homes is known for having the most affordable housing in Abuja and all our projects are located at prime locations. We have over 12 projects so far in Mabushi.

“We have 6 units of terrace duplex going for only N39million, at a discounted rate for you here today, but the actual price is N44.5m.”

On Big Homes plans, she said, “Big Homes is all out to providing affordable, luxury housing for Nigerians. By 2022 we will be launching into building 1,2,3-bedroom flats. We’ve been dealing in duplexes, so now we will be going into what many people can subscribe to and buy.”