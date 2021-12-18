Abuja real estate firm, Bighomes has donated a motorised borehole to Mabushi community in the Federal Capital Territory as part of its corporate social responsibility to provide potable water for communities it has projects.

The firm said the idea behind the project was borne out of complaints by the community of not having access to safe water during a recent outreach where it sensitised the community on hygiene and healthy living.

Bighomes Media Officer, Chinwendu Nwaobasi said the company embarked on the project to provide the water system to make it easy for the residents to have access to clean water. She said it was part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility.

“Part of the outreach was to teach the community the act of keeping clean. We got a nurse to also talk to the women on how to keep clean and how to use their sanitary pads properly and also to answer all questions relating personal to hygiene. We distributed soaps, detergents, toothpaste paste and brush , sanitary pads, and some food stuff.”

Speaking on the choice of Mabushi, she said, “We chosed the location because that is where most of our projects are. So seeing that the community needed these resources to stay Green and live healthy, we decided to make provision for them. In Big Homes we practice green and healthy Living aside building constructions.

On what the firm is planning for the year end, She said, “Well for now we are rounding up for the year and getting ready for the new year to come. And as for the festive period, we are planning towards a little Christmas get together with the team and our clients.”