Outbreak of Avian Influenza, popularly known as bird flu has killed over 164,173 birds across Delta State.

The outbreak has been discovered in seven local government areas, including Ughelli North and South, Okpe, Oshimili South, Warri South, Sapele and Udu.

The commissioner for agriculture, Mr Julius Egbedi, supported by commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, yesterday, said the state had taken samples to the Veterinary Hospital in Jos, Plateau State where it was diagnosed and ascertained.

Aniagwu said the outbreak has posed challenges to the agricultural sector and job creation agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The commissioner revealed that the first incident was reported on 22, June 2021 by a farm manager in Ughelli North, and attributed the disease to contact with wild birds and said the figure is from farms that have reported the case to the state government.

He said, “We have not been sleeping on the issue. What we have done is to find how to control the spread of the flu by disinfecting affected farms because it is dangerous. If the poultry sector collapses, it will disturb livelihood of the people and provision of protein”.

He also reiterated that measures have been taken to curb the sale of affected birds to the public.

While Egbedi noted the need to prevent collapse of the agricultural sector, Aniagwu said government would do its best to salvage the investment of affected farmers.

“Farms below 3,000 birds could get palliative while those above 3, 000 are supposed to have insured their farms against such unforeseen contingency,” he asserted.