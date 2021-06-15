We, at Cybercrime Protection Nigeria Limited, wish to felicitate with Mrs. Marksman Trinity Uhunoma on her birthday.

Behind every successful man, there is a woman!

You are, in deed, an epitome of virtuous woman whose supports have overwhemly placed your husband and Chairman of Chinmark Group, Dr . Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah on world map.

On this day, we acknowledge your impact on everyone who comes across you in life and we are grateful to be part of it.

Words are not enough to express how joyous we are to celebrate you among other well-wishers on this remarkable day.

It’s our earnest prayer that as you turned a year older today, God’s hand will continue to rest upon you. May God keeps you, preserves you, and above all, lift you higher in your new age.

Once again, accept our congratulations!

SIGNED:

Nwankwo Emeka

CEO

Cybercrime Protection Nigeria