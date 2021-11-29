Bishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Umuahia, Abia State, Sunday Onuaha, has said no one is above mistake and urged the federal government to consider the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

There have been calls by some Igbo leaders for President Muhammadu Buhari to release the detained leader of IPOB, Kanu.

Adding his voice to the growing demand, Onuoha said Nigeria is a large family, adding that people were bound to offend one another.

The bishop said citizens must come to terms with the reality that the nation will only make progress if the people would apologise and forgive one another.

At the annual harvest thanksgiving service of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Unity, Abuja, with the theme: “God of All Possibilities,” Onuoha said, “We have several Christians and Muslims praying and asking God for His grace, so God does not abandon his people.

sometimes, and Nigeria is passing through her challenges. We passed through in the sixties during a civil war, God saved us and God would save us again.”

The Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Methodist Cathedral, His Grace, Most Rev Joseph Oche, said, “We know that whatever hard situation we are passing through, one day, God in His Infinite mercy would bring an end to it because nothing is impossible to him and that is the essence of this year theme and we believe it and I want you also to believe it”.