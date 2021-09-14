A Lagos based businessman, Edward Akinlade, has urged the attorney-general of the Federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to investigate an allegation of abuse of court process and contempt of court judgement made against the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Akinlade who is also the managing director Suru Worldwide Ventures Nigeria Limited, accused AMCON of disobeying a judgment of Justice Mohammed Idris, who was then a judge of the Federal High Court in Lagos, which dismissed its debt recovery suit.

He claimed that AMCON has no legal right to crystallize the deed of legal mortgage in its possession without fulfilling any of the ingredients to it as contained in suits: No: CA/L/88/18 and FHC/L/CS/1059/16. Now subject of Appeal by the AMCON in suit No: SC./1098/2019.

These allegations are contained in a petition written and signed on behalf of the businessman by his lawyer, Oyewole Olurin, calling on the AGF to save the face of the judiciary by reprimanding AMCON to serve as a deterrent.

Akindele queried the rush by AMCON to tamper with the rest of the case as their appeal is already before the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He noted that if AMCON believes in the judiciary process, they should not be using Nigeria Police to intimidate people at his hotel and other properties.