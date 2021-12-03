Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court yesterday convicted and sentenced a 54-year-old businessman, Bashir Olashekere, to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s daughter.

Justice Soladoye jailed Olashekere for life after finding him guilty of a one-count charge of defilement contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The judge in her judgment described the convict as a “randy neighbour” who should be ashamed of his action.

Justice Soladoye said: “Children are special and should be nurtured with love and care and should not be molested by an irresponsible randy neighbour. The defendant therefore is to pay for his sexual indiscretions.

“Defilement is a heinous crime against the victim. Not only is the victim traumatised, she will live with it forever. It is hoped that the naming and shaming of this perpetrator will help step down cases of defilement in this state of excellence.

“The defendant acted irresponsibly with reckless abandon by defiling his neighbour’s daughter. Adult neighbours are expected to live by example by having good morals.

“For the above reasons, the defendant is hereby found guilty as charged as the prosecution has proved his case beyond a reasonable doubt, the charge proffered against him.”