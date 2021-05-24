Prominent Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is critically ill after being shot in the head, her party says.

The Taking the Initiative Party said she was being treated in intensive care after being “brutally attacked” in the early hours of Sunday.

The group said the attack, which happened in Peckham, south London, followed “numerous death threats”.

Police have not confirmed her identity but said at this stage there was no evidence the attack was targeted.

Officers said the 27-year-old woman was taken to a south London hospital with life-threatening injuries and have appealed for witnesses.

Police said at this stage there was no evidence to suggest it was a targeted shooting or that she had received any credible threats against her.