BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Markudi

In what can be described as a Black Sunday for the people of Oshigbudu in Agatu local governnent area of Benue State, a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly knows as petrol fell down and went up in flames, killing at least eight people and destroying several houses and vehicles.

Our correspodent gathered that the articulated truck fell at the Oshigbudu-Obagaji junction and spilled its content, a situation that led to the fire outbreak.

When contacted, the vice chairman of the Agatu LGA, Hon. John Ikwulono, who confirmed the incident, told our correspodent that, so far eight corpses have been recovered from the scene of the incident.

Ikwulono lamented that the inferno, which raged for almost two hours was eventually put out by the locals with the help of water and detergent.

He described the situation as pathetic, adding that local authorities were still searching for more victims while the injured ones were receiving medical attention at an hospital.

“I tried to reach out to the Otukpo local government chairman, Hon. George Alli, for assistance because we don’t have Fire Service office in Agatu here but I was told the fire service vehicle which could be of help is currently faulty.

“As I speak with you, we are still searching for more corpses, but those who sustained injuries have been admitted to a public hospital in Obagaji.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over hundreds houses have been razed and several vehicles were destroyed by the raging inferno,” he added.