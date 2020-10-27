A High Court sitting in Kano on Monday, fixed Nov. 26, for hearing in an appeal filed by Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, 30, against the judgment of an Upper Sharia Court which condemned him to death for blasphemy.

Those joined in the suit are: Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the state’s Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appellant in a case No: CR/43/2020, prayed for the court to set aside the lower court judgment, arguing that it was unconstitutional, null and void.

“Having grossly violated and conflicted with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended”.

“Having violated the African Charter on human and people’s rights and the universal declaration of human rights respectively.”

Sulieman Usman, a representative of the appellant counsels, prayed for adjournment of the case to enable them appear before the court.

“The appellant lawyers are in Lagos, they served on a short notice on October. 22, we need more time to be in Kano,” he said.

However, Counsel to the respondent, Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, told the court that no Service addresses were provided when they served the first motion and affidavit.

“We made an attempt to serve on time but there was no address. We will serve the appellant now through courier so that they can have the opportunity to go through and respond before the next adjourned date”.

“We are not opposing the adjournment date earlier prayed by the appellant,” Abdullahi-Lawan said.