Traders at the Yakasuwa Market, 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa, Abuja were yesterday thrown into confusion as fire destroyed wares estimated at millions of naira at the market.

The fire reportedly started from a store in the market around 2:30p.m. before it spread to other shops.

The source of the inferno could not be immediately ascertained.

Videos of the incident posted on social media showed firefighters from the Federal Capital Territory Fire Service battling to put out the blaze which consumed several shops and makeshift stalls.

Some individuals could also be seen trying to salvage their goods and properties as the fire spread from shop to shop.

The director-general, FCT Emergency Management Agency, Alh. Idris Abass, confirmed the incident.

“I am aware of the fire incident but I don’t have the details; I will provide an update once I get a briefing on the outbreak, ” he said on the phone.