The remains of Femi Osibona, the chief executive officer of Fourscore Heights Limited, owners of the company which constructed the 21-storey building that collapsed in highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos State were among the dead bodies exhumed from the rubble yesterday.

This brings the number of the dead from the tragic occurrence to 38.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered from top government sources that Osibona’s body was among the dead bodies exhumed from the rubble on Thursday evening.

‘’Yes, Femi Osibona’s dead body has been recovered from the rubble this Thursday evening by the rescue workers,’’ the source revealed.

It was further gathered that 38 dead bodies have so far been exhumed from the rubble as of Thursday in the ongoing rescue operation at the site of the building that collapsed in the highbrow Ikoyi area on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also inaugurated members of the investigation panel into the cause of the collapse of the building and declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse, which occurred on Monday.

The governor also signed the instrument legitimising the composition of the panel and empowering the tribunal to invite or summon anyone and organisation useful to the investigation.

Members of the tribunal drawn from the private sector, took the oath at the event held in the LASWA Building in Falomo, Ikoyi. Their duty begins immediately and they are expected to report back within four weeks.

The president of Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr Toyin Ayinde, is the chairman of the panel, while Ekundayo Onajobi, a lawyer in a private law firm, is the secretary.

Other members are a structural engineer, Dr Akintilo Idris Adeleke; an architect, Yinka Ogundairo; representative of Institute of Builders, Mr Godfrey O. Godfrey, and Mrs Bunmi Ibrahim, a real estate lawyer.

The governor said the public deserved to know what went wrong, stressing that the work of the panel would not bring back the lives lost, but added that it would help to prevent the recurrence of such tragic events.

He said, “We are gathered here to perform a sad but necessary duty, which is the inauguration of a six-member panel of Inquiry into the collapse of the 21-storey building at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, on Monday. It is a solemn moment for me personally, but this is an important assignment. Indeed, the generation coming after will not forgive us if we don’t do the right thing on this incident.’’

Governor Sanwo-Olu has said the state will commence the release of some of the bodies of the deceased found at the Gerrard Terraces building from today.

The governor who declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse, said all flags are to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings and official engagements cancelled during the period.

The governor who visited the site thrice to encourage the rescuers and console relations of those who are believed to have been trapped in the 21-storey building was on Thursday at the hospital to cheer up those injured.