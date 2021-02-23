ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

No fewer than five internally displaced persons have been slaughtered and three others missing when suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Damboa local government area of Borno state.

LEADERSHIP on Monday gathered that the IDPs went in search of fire wood outside Damboa town on Sunday mornin, about 7 kilometers away to the camp when the incident occurred.

A vigilante, Abu Damboa disclosed that the firewood loggers were declared missing after they embarked on Sunday before they went on search and rescue and found the IDPs in the pool of blood.

“We got the report that some IDPs were missing , so we swung into action, but later found five of them beheaded in two kilometres away from scene where they were felling trees”, Malam Damboa said.

LEADERSHIP reports that several IDPs in search daily needs through farming or fetching of firewood have been executed by the terrorists in a gruesome manner.

No statement has been issued by the authorities as of the time of filing this report on what exactly happened to the IDPs