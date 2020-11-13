By Tarkaa David, Abuja |

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that some Boko Haram terrorists have been jailed in Nigeria, contrary to views expressed by some members of the public the public to the contrary.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, stated this while responding to questions regarding the recent conviction of six Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the indictment of some government officials in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the number of convicted terrorists, he said: “That is an information that is not good for the general public, for you and for me and for intelligence purposes. So for me now to say so and so number of terrorists have been convicted, the farthest I can tell you is that we have conducted trials for them and some have been convicted and are in jail at various locations that is not good for me and you to put on the air.”

On the recent comments by Senator Ndume, he said it would amount to joining issues with the National Assembly over its criticism of the military led non kinetic operation code named Operation Safe Corridor.

Enenche said talking back at the nation’s legislative body would amount to insubordination as the parliamentarians are their political masters.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, on Wednesday criticized the concept of Operation Safe Corridor, alleging that a ‘repentant’ Boko Haram member was responsible for the murder of an army Colonel, D.C Bako.

The member, he said, gave out information to the terrorists regarding the movement of the late colonel.

Colonel, D.C Bako was killed on September 21 in an ambush by the terrorist group near Damboa, 85 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

“I am in disagreement with the government on the issue of de-radicalising and reintegrating (Boko Haram repentants). I still maintain that. You can’t be resettling people, pampering them while the war is on. The committee is on the same page and I believe many Nigerians are on the same page with this.

“In my village, mallams, not ordinary Muslims but mallams, elders above 60, 75 of them were taken to an abattoir and slaughtered by Boko Haram. Can you imagine that the Nigerian Army or the Nigerian government is saying that because these people have gone to repent, or they say they have their hands up, you bring them back and pamper them?” Ndume said.

General Enenche assured that soon, the activities of armed bandits in the North- west would be stooped, saying the operations in the zone were increasingly giving intelligence gathering significant attention.

He said many bandits’ informants and collaborators were being weeded-off and the bandits were surrendering to state authorities.