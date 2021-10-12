Bolt, a major player in the mobility sector, said it is set to extend its expertise to food courier business to expand the services of the sector with innovation and technology, assuring that this would provide easy access to daily essentials, such as food to customers and restaurant partners.

Bolt Food was first launched in Estonia in August 2019. The service is also available in South Africa, Ghana and Kenya, the company said.

To this end, the ride-hailing platform has launched its food delivery services in Nigeria that will offer competitive, affordable and efficient food delivery service to customers while offering good working conditions to food couriers and profits to restaurant partners.

Speaking on the launch, Bolt Nigeria’s country manager, Femi Akin-Laguda, said: “We are excited to launch Bolt Food, which will allow Nigerians to order food from their favourite restaurants and receive it quickly and safely at their home or office.”

He maintained that the entrance of Bolt Food to Nigeria will help restaurants have a broader reach to customers, with Bolt acting as a reliable platform for affordable delivery and efficient service.