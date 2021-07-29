Ride hailing platform, Bolt, has launched an on-demand cash withdrawal option to further improve customer experience.

This would allow its drivers to provide early access to cash earned on the platform from cashless payment methods and other earnings.

The cash out option will enable drivers to easily withdraw earned cash whenever they need it.

Bolt has continued to set the pace with driver experience initiatives in the ride-hailing sector.

Recently the platform launched a vehicle financing scheme that enables drivers to be their own boss by owning a car with low equity repayment.

Confirming the development, Bolt country manager in Nigeria, Femi Akin-Laguda, said: “Drivers are core to our business and we must continue to retain the trust and loyalty we have earned over the years by fulfilling our promise to keep improving the overall experience for every driver.”

Akin-Laguda noted that the early cash out option improves liquidity for its drivers by ensuring that they have easier and faster access to their earnings.

He added that this will include fares for trips paid with cashless options like cards, driver bonuses and payments for passenger discounts.

“Our aim is to ensure that our drivers have flexibility in how they access their earnings while passengers will be more confident to request rides with any payment method they wish.

“The cash out product processes payments directly to drivers’ bank accounts; requests during business hours will be processed in less than an hour while requests outside these hours on business days will be processed on the same day,” Akin-Laguda explained.