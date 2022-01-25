Mobility platform, Bolt has rewarded drivers on the platform with brand new cars as part of it’s advocacy for excellent service. This, it added, was also a continued improvement of its driver rewards system in its recently concluded Bolt Driver’s League Challenge.

Eseosa Okunoyawe from Benin also received a brand-new car as the overall top driver in the country.

Congratulating the drivers, Bolt Country Manager, Femi Akin-Laguda, said: “Bolt recognises that drivers are fundamental to the continued growth of the Bolt brand in Nigeria and we do not take their commitment and efforts for granted.

“Through the Driver’s League challenge, our commitment to incentivizing both existing and new drivers continues to be fulfilled as we appreciate their hard work and efforts during the year.

“We will continue to strive to retain the trust and loyalty of our drivers by fulfilling our promise which is to keep improving the overall experience for every driver. In the new year, we look forward to building a better community where drivers can thrive.”

Expressing his excitement, the overall winner, Eseosa Okunoyawe, thanked the Bolt team for their support over time. “Since the day I registered with Bolt, it has been an awesome experience which has transformed my life positively. I just won a new car being the overall top Bolt driver in Nigeria. I want to encourage other Nigerians who are willing to drive and to join the Bolt platform.

The Driver’s League competition showcases Bolt’s commitment to advancing and easing mobility in sub-Saharan Africa while also empowering the economy with extra earning opportunities. The contest was held across Nigeria and Ghana with four winners selected from each country, and three winners in South Africa.

