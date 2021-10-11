As part of measures to enhance inter border peace and security, Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni has called on the eight governors of the Lake Chad Basin (LBC) to devise means of meeting quarterly instead of the annual forum.

Buni, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali, gave the suggestion while speaking on opportunities and challenges of cross border cooperation in the LBC at the just concluded 3rd Governors’ Forum of the region in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The governor said for the forum to achieve the much-needed development, there must be ways of reviewing the progress on a quarterly basis by the 8-member community.

“Also in respect of the discussion, especially between the governors, I think I will suggest that apart from this forum, the governors should have different fora for discussion between themselves maybe on quarterly basis or so instead of meeting annually alone.

“This will give them more time to discuss issues related to the development of the region,” Buni said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also suggested a border community response network, so as to facilitate necessary information and trades among the borderline area.

The governor used the forum and requested for more efforts towards incorporating economic empowerment of youth and women, as well as agriculture, in order to provide necessary systems for border cooperation and understanding.