By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Borno state government on Thursday begun its COVID-19 vaccination campaign with frontline workers who received their vaccination at the Maiduguri Nursing Home.

Prof. Ibrahim Kida, a Professor of infectious diseases and head of isolation centre University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) was first to be administered before Prof .Maryceline, a Professor of medical virology and head of COVID-19 laboratory UMTH took her own administration of theOxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, while other healthworkets filed out to take their turns.

Speaking during the launching, the deputy Governor of Borno state, Usman Umar Kadafur, said the reason for starting with the health workers is because of their exposure to the COVID-19 treatment centres.

Kadafur who represented Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the launching of the COVID-19 vaccination in the state, thanked the federal government for timely delivery of the vaccines to the state.

Prof. Kida who made record as the first individual and health worker to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Borno state, said he took the vaccine because of its safety.

” It is a very safe vaccine , that is why we are the first people to take it,” he said.