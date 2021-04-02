ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The Borno State government has streamlined the revenue collection of 21 of its agencies.

This, the government said, was in an effort to block leakages, ensure transparency in line with Borno State Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Program – SFTAS.

A statement issued on Friday by the chairman, Borno Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, said all other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that have not been enrolled would soon be captured on the platform.

The statement added that some of the agencies to be captured include public secondary schools, hospitals, clinics and other public corporations owned by the state and 27 local government councils.

“The Borno state Internal Revenue Service would stop at nothing until all the remaining un-enrolled are made to go live on the Unified Revenue Collection System in line with SFTAS which Borno state has signed into with federal government and World Bank in 2019,” Alkali said.

BIRS assured that no agency would be exempted from being part of the system for optimal performance.