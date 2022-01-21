The Borno State government, on Friday, said it has set up a board of enquiry to investigate the case of Jubril Sadi Mato (Ramadan), an 11-year-old student of Elkenemi College of Islamic Theology, whose throat slit with razor blade by one Umar Goni, a senior student in SS2 of the same college.

The Borno State Commissioner of Education, Lawan Abba Wakilbe, who described the incident as unfortunate, said he has dispatched his ministerial secretary to immediately set-up a committee to investigate the incident.

Wakilbe said, “The news of this unfortunate incident reached us while we were in Southern Borno trying to conduct a competency test for all LEA teachers in the Southern Borno Senatorial District.

“With the full complement of the Ministry of Education, and SUBEB, I have dispatched my ministerial secretary to go back urgently and a committee of enquiry will be formed right away and we shall brief the press accordingly.

“But One thing I will tell you is that the culprit is under police custody and his identity is known, not that he is unknown and further details will be given to you people as soon as the committee of enquiry finishes its investigation.”

