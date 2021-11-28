Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno said his administration was planning to support 10,000 irrigation farmers in 2022.

Zulum made this known while addressing some of the 1,750 farmers who benefited from the 2021 dry season farming inputs on Sunday in Shani, Bayo and Hawul Local Government Area of the state.

“We want to do more than what we are doing now by identifying more potential sites for irrigation.

“We are targeting 10,000 irrigation farmers for next year,” he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Inuwa Kubo, Chairman, Borno Mega Farm Committee said that beneficiaries for the 2021 farming season were provided fertilizer, water pumps and agro-chemicals, as well as maize and rice seeds.

Kubo said that very soon, the committee would commence registration of wheat farmers for government support.

He urged farmers in the state to exploit the big opportunity provided by irrigation farming. (NAN)