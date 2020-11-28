By Francis Okoye |

Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) on Friday said that six political parties have registered to participate in the Saturday’s first local government elections to be conducted in the state after 13 years.

The executive chairman of BOSIEC, Abdu Usman while briefing newsmen at the headquarters of the commission in Maiduguri said 38 candidates would contest for chairmanship positions in the 27 local government areas, while 362 candidates would contest for councillorship positions across the 312 wards in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving a rundown of the political parties to participate in the elections, Usman said :”16 political parties informed the commission of their readiness to participate in the local government elections at the inception of electioneering, 10 of those political parties conducted primaries to determine candidates for the chairmanship and councillorship positions, but only six parties bought forms, filled and returned them to the commission.

“ The six political parties are ACCORD Party, ADC, APC, APGA, PDP and SDP and they will be contesting for chairmanship and councillorship positions in MMC, Jere, Ngala, Chibok, Askira/Uba, Mobbar and Kwayar-Kusar local governments areas ,while the remaining 18 local government areas have no opposition candidates other than the ruling APC.”

Advertisements

He went further to explain that because of the hostile security situation in some local government areas, elections in those areas will hold in IDP camps.

“Elections for Abadam, Guzamala, Marte local government areas as well as eight wards of kukawa local governments will hold in the IDPs camps hosting residents of those local governments, while the remaining two wards of kukawa local government will be conducted at their wards.

Advertisements





Our correspondent reports that two professors are vying for chairmanship positions in Damboa and Gwoza Local Government areas on the platform of the ruling APC.