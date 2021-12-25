Following the execution of massive projects in Borno State, Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has called on the people of the state to re-elect Babagana Zulum for a second term.

He stated this on Thursday in Maiduguri following the commissioning of some projects in Borno State by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor expressed happiness that things are returning to normal in Maiduguri.

He said, “I’m very, very pleased on many counts. This is my first time in Maiduguri since Kashim Shettima was governor, and the amazing improvement in security and economic activities gladden my heart.

“The second thing is the amount of work being done by Governor Zulum is impressive. First of all, you know, we are all trying very hard to deliver infrastructure in our states but he’s doing a great job and I want to commend him and the people of Borno State for collaborating with him.

“I came here on the invitation of the governor to witness this and I’m very happy to be here. I’m happy to see that things are coming back to normal in Borno State.”

