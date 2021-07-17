The Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, has revealed that the ministry recorded 622 rape cases with 53 convictions with nine discharged and acquitted and many pending cases between January and December 2020.

The commissioner who attributed the high rate of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) especially rape to the prolonged Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorist activities in the state, added that the situation was drastically reducing through various intervention programmes of the state government.

Speaking yesterday in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Maiduguri, she said, “Basically because of Borno’s peculiar situation, the insurgency, there is an increase in sexual gender based violence especially rape. And because of the presence of internally displaced persons (IDPs), there is tendency for Borno to have higher numbers of SGBV cases.

“But with the coming of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum through the leadership of his wife, tremendous progress have been achieved on issues affecting sexual and gender based violence. And we have very good collaboration with the ministry Justice, National Human Rights Commission ( NHRC ) , stakeholders and security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, putting together all these have greatly enhanced our intervention in that area because we have also listed with traditional rulers and clerics because, we noticed that the issue of silence is a major challenge,” she said.