Borno State government has disclosed its plans to set up anti -graft agency code named, “Borno Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences (BICPC)” to investigate and deal with any government official found wanting in the discharge of duties especially, when engaged in mismanagement of public funds.

Advertisements





Governor Babagana Umara Zulum disclosed this when he addressed party leaders, traditional rulers and party supporters during the lunch at the Multi Purpose Hall, Government House in commemoration of his two years anniversary.

Zulum said his administration has received tremendous support and cooperation from all and sundry including security operatives which ushered in a conducive environment for the government to operate.

He commended security operatives, traditional and religious leaders for their role in the fight against insurgency in the state.

The governor said such support and cooperation made it easier for the government within 741 days to execute 556 people-oriented projects, which cut across health, education, agriculture, roads, women and youth empowerment among others in the last two years.

“In order to address issues related to mismanagement of public funds if any, very soon, we are going to set up our own Anti-graft Agency code named: Borno Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences (BICPC) to investigate and deal with any government official found wanting in the discharge of his/her duties,” Zulum said.