The Borno State government through the Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Juliana Bitrus, has issued a query to the Provost, College of Nursing and Midwifery, Rukaiya Shettima Mustapha, for suspending some students on premise that they refused to join their colleagues in welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari to Maiduguri, the state capital on Tuesday, June 17, 2021.

The commissioner described the provost as being mischievous against Borno State government, because she acted on her own, without recourse to any official at her supervising ministry and without any directive from anyone in the state government.

In the query with reference number MOH/PER/752 V.I and dated June 25, which was made available to LEADERSHIP, the commissioner demanded that the provost responds within 48 hours, to advance compelling reasons why a disciplinary action should not be taken against her.

The commissioner said while Borno State has about eight state-owned tertiary institutions, it was curious that only at the College of Nursing and Midwifery that students were suspended through written letters addressed to them, in apparent effort to embarrass the state government.

The commissioner said even though it is a normal practice that students join in welcoming visiting the President all over Nigeria, such act is voluntary, noting that the students in question constituted far less than thousands of residents who freely trooped out to welcome the President in all parts of Maiduguri.

The commissioner explained that it was unbelievable to the ministry, when news came about the action taken by the provost, hence the ministry took time to investigate and confirm the act before issuing the query.

The commissioner was concerned that the provost may have simply used the president’s visit to get at some students she may have had issues with.

Juliana noted that Heads of States and Presidents have been visiting Borno State since 1976, and students do join in welcoming them, and no one ever expected 100 percent compliance in any public mobilisation.

The commissioner further said, that if any issue involving students was to be raised, how come it was not the Borno State University, which the President commissioned, or schools around projects commissioned by the President.

It would be recalled that President Buhari was in Maiduguri for appraisal of security situation, during which he commissioned first phase of 10,000 houses he approved for resettlement of IDPs in Borno State.

Buhari, who was widely and spontaneously welcomed by thousands of residents at all points of his visit, also commissioned seven out of 556 capital projects executed by Governor Babagana Zulum in two years.