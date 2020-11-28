ADVERTISEMENT

The head coach of Nigeria’s U-20 national football team, Ladan Bosso, has named 20 players for the WAFU B Cup of Nations Cup tournament, scheduled for Benin Republic from December 5 to 20.

The tournament is also the qualifiers for the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations that will be staged in Mauritania in February 2021.

Bosso’s 20 picks are headlined by some players from the last U-17 team that was in Brazil. These are Wisdom Ubani, Charles Etim and Peter Olawale.

Olawale is now based in Israel with Hapoel Raanana. Another foreign-based player in the list is Temitayo Ereku, who comes from the Brookhouse Academy in the United Kingdom.

The majority of the players were picked from the youth sides of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) teams.

Advertisements

2018 NPFL champions, Plateau United, have two players: Mike Zaruma and Nenrot Silas while Kwara United have three players: Christopher Nwaeze, Isaiah Ejeh and Farayola Olawale in the final 20.

Bosso opened the camp in October with 40 players and the Flying Eagles will kick off their campaign December 6 against the Cote d’Ivoire team at the Stade de Galles in Porto Novo, Benin Republic.

Advertisements





THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: John Amah (Box2Box FC), Chibueze Lambert (Abia Warriors), Kolawole Oladipo (Crown FC)

Defenders: Temitayo Ereku (Brookhouse Academy), Charles Etim (Blessed Stars), Mike Zaruma (Plateau United), Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United), Moses Solomon (Calabar Rovers), Isaiah Ejeh (Kwara United), Jimmy Abdul (MFM)

Midfielders: Oladoye Adewale (Water FC), Liameed Quadri (36 Lions), Muhammad Abdallah (Nasarawa United), Azeez Oseni (36 Lions)

Attackers: Chisom Orji (Collins Edwin), Wisdom Ubani (Giant Brillas), Farayola Olawale (Kwara United), Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi (Giant Brillas), Nenrot Silas (Plateau United), Peter Olawale (Hapoel Ranana, Israel)