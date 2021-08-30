Accolades and congratulatory messages have continued to flood the way of Mr. Alex Nwankwo, popularly known as Alex Reports as he marks his birthday today.

Several organizations (International and local), media organisations , journalists, business men and women, political groups and agencies have all sent in congratulatory messages to the PR expert, wishing him many more years of success and success.

According to them, this year marks a new beginning for him and they would continue to partner him in all his endeavours.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, may more years of success garnish your way,”the ECOWAS group said in it’s birthday message to Mr.Nwankwo.

Other organizations such as the Osha Association, also based in the United Kingdom sent in birthday wishes to the image maker/marketing consultant.

The World Humanity Commission, a U.K based organization and the Anambra Media group, in separate messages and statements to the media practitioner, urged Mr. Nwankwo to continue to soar in his chosen field of human endeavour.

Miss America Nation Organization weren’t left out of the accolades.

Others who also celebrated him on this day are: West Africa (ECOWAS)Youth Council, Most Beautiful Model in Nigeria, Miss Intercontinental pageant Queens, Nigeria Beauty Queens, Federation of West Africa freelance Journalists Association and many more.