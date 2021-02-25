My car has been giving issues lately. Yesterday the mechanic picked it and had to drop me off in the office.

‘Hajiya, I go still carry the car tomorrow. The work never finish and I no wan delay you as you say hold up dey plenty for una side”.

‘Not again! What do you still need to do? Well you may have to drop me again in the office and take the car to finish your repairs’…I can’t risk taking Uber taxi all the way to my office…I may end up paying triple the fare if we encounter traffic which I am almost 100% sure we will.

ADVERTISEMENT

And so we reached an agreement: Pick me up, drop me in the office and get the car fixed. Fine by me.

I was dead tired from office yesterday. After ishah prayers I managed to take a cup of tea, prepared Muhammed and Farida’s food for the next day after sorting out their uniforms, school bags, lunch boxes and shoes.

Ummi!,Ummi!,Ummi,….I am still wondering why I have to always scream her name about three times or more before she answers. If only she knew how tired I was she would pity me.

‘I can’t find Muhammed’s socks. Where are they’?

Ummi’: ‘In the washing machine ma’.

‘Haba Ummi,you mean you can’t wash just a pair of socks and you had to throw it in the washing machine?’

Ummi : ‘No ma, I w..an..ted….to..to..’

‘ I am not in the mood this evening Ummi. Just go and get another pair and make sure you wash this one before you go to bed ok’.

Ummi: ‘Ok ma. Sorry ma’.

It’s 7:05am! I jumped out of bed! Subhanallah I overslept…whaaaaat!!!