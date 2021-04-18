ADVERTISEMENT

BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

A yet-to-be ascertained number of people have lost their lives in an accident that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Owena, involving an 18-seater passenger bus on Ondo-Akure highway in Ondo State.

The 18-seater bus was said to have plunged into Owena River along the highway after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspending.

A source told LEADERSHIP that the driver of the bus coming from Ondo town axis and heading to Akure, the state capital, lost control as a result of over-speeding and rammed into the bridge barricade and fell into the river.

According to the source, five of the passengers including a child have been rescued by motorists and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

It was also gathered that those rescued have been taken to the nearby hospital for medical attention.

As at the time of filing this report, the number of the casualties was yet-to-be ascertained but some dead passengers were seen inside the river beside the ill-fated bus.