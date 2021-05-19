The Ezza North and Ebonyi local government area offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State, were late last night set ablaze by unidentified persons.

A senior staff of the Commission, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity, said that the hoodlums set the buildings ablaze while the staff had gone home after the day’s work.

He described the incident as unfortunate, unpatriotic and regrettable, adding that items destroyed in the infernos are documents and other office equipment at the INEC local government headquarters.

The source said that security would be beefed up at the other offices of the Commission in the state to forstall such arson.

LEADERSHIP gathered that no casualties were recorded save for extensive damages to the building and facilities.

The incident is coming few hours after the Inspector General of Police launched the Operation Restore Peace in the South-East region and the planned visit of the Assistant Inspector General of Police to Ebonyi State on Wednesday.

It will be recalled that INEC offices have been in recent times the center of attacks by hoodlums after other several attacks were carried out on police facilities in the state.

Details later…