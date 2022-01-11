Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has told President Muhammadu Buhari he is interested in contesting the 2023 presidency

He disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday after meeting with President Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

According to him, the president told him to consult widely.

Umahi’s visit to intimate the President of his presidential ambition is coming exactly 24 hours after a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, paid a similar visit to President Buhari

Details Later…

