Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Mohammed Salihu Lukman, has tendered his resignation to the Forum.

His resignation on Monday came barely 24 hours after the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge on Sunday night.

Attempts to get the reaction of the PGF DG did not turn out at the time of filling this report.

LEADERSHIP, however, learnt that the decision to ease the DG out of office, with resignation as soft landing, may have been reached at the meeting of the APC governors who were said to have been divided over the fate of Lukman.

A source at the meeting hinted that the governors discussed the hard stance of Lukman on the party’s leadership which he had been criticising of recent over refusal to hold the party’s national convention.

