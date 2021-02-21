By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the extension of the nationwide membership registration and register update exercise by 3 weeks.

It said the extension was due to shortage of materials as a result of massive turnout intending registrants beyond the expectation of the party.

A statement by the party’s national secretary, Sen. John J. Akpanudoedehe says the extension will shift the end of the exercise to Wednesday 31st March, 2021.

