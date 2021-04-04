By Our Correspondent

The abducted Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, has been released.

He was abducted on Tuesday when gunmen attacked a gathering where a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and APGA chieftain, Prof. Charles Soludo, was engaging with party youths in Isuofia, Anambra State.

According to a terse statement issued on Sunday by the Charles Soludo Campaign Team signed by Christian Aburime, he said Engr. Ezenwanne was released early Sunday morning by his abductors without giving the details of the release.

“There are jubilations in Isuofia and across the state over the release of the commissioner who was abducted by gunmen during an attack on Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo while having an interactive session with some youths at the Civic center in Isuofia his home community,” Aburime said.